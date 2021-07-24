Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.