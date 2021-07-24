Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 100,880 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

