ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

