ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.