Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $111.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as high as $89.91 and last traded at $89.27. 1,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

