Arvinas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,638 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,512% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.13.

ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arvinas by 80.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,211 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

