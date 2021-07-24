ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €720.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €720.00 ($847.06) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €598.27 ($703.85).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.