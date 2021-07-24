ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $738.82

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $738.82 and last traded at $738.82, with a volume of 6217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $721.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $684.59. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

