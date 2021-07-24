ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $756.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

