ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.