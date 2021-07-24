Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.