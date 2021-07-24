Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 974,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

