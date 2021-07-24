Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.
Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 974,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91.
ACBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
