Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $67.79.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

