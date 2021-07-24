Atreides Management LP Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,528,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000. Nutanix comprises about 0.9% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 1,302,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,449. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

