Atreides Management LP Sells 519,300 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atreides Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 519,300 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.0% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $133,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Target by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,855 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $261.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $261.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

