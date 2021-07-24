Atreides Management LP Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,882. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

