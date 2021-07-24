aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

