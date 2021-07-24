Aurora (AOA) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $247,824.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00083588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.40 or 0.00840377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

