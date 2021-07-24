Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,602 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 3.5% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,850,000 after acquiring an additional 135,598 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,013,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.65. 1,066,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

