Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Avast stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

