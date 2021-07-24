Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Avast stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Avast has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

