Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,649 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.99 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

