Axis DeFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,928.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $709,591.85 and $50,928.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.21 or 0.00855669 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

