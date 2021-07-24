Axonics’ (AXNX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AXNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.