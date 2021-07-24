Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axonics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Axonics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

