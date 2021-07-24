B. Riley Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

