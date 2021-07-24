Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €635.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €480.00 ($564.71) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €588.67 ($692.55).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RAA stock opened at €899.80 ($1,058.59) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €759.10.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.