Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is €118.29. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

