Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,351 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Ball worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

