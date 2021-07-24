Bamco Inc. NY Has $66.67 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.57% of John Bean Technologies worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT opened at $137.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,387,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.