Bamco Inc. NY Has $73.21 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 118.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $73,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

