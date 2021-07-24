Bamco Inc. NY Has $91.73 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Teleflex worth $91,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $485.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

Shares of TFX opened at $397.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

