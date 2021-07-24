Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,700,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,214,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 11.33% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 75.54. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

