Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.41% of Golar LNG worth $49,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $8,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 154,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

