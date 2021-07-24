Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 3,380,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

