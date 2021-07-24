Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $323.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

