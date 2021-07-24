Bank of America Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

loanDepot stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

