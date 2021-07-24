Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 195 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Lawson Products worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

