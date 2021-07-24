Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,263 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 107.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 233.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.