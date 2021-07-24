Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $24.32 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.73 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

