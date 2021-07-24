Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at $653,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 70.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 182.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBB stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

