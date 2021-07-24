Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,430 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of BIP opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.