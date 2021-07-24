Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given a $5.06 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.06 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

