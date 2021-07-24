BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $41.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $14,161,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. 495,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

