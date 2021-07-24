Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $28.25. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 9,499 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.