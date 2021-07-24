Barclays Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $185.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Barclays from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover stock opened at $164.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Dover by 9.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

