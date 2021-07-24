Barclays Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,695

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,960 ($64.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,230.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 4,572 ($59.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

