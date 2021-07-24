Barclays PLC Acquires 39,857 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 323.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of PAVmed worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PAVM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

