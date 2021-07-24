Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

XOMA stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.94. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.