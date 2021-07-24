Barclays PLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

