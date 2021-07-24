Barclays PLC Has $226,000 Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $41,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,972 shares of company stock worth $341,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.